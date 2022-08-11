.

By Chioma Obinna

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd.) has called for more private sector participation in the fight against the drug abuse crisis in Nigeria.

Making the call during his working visit to the Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM), at the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Rehabilitation Centre, Araga, Epe, Lagos, Marwa who specifically called on Non Governmental organizations and well-to-do individuals to join in the campaign commended CADAM for their contribution in the fight.

Stating that Nigerians should emulate CADAM in the fight against the scourge of drug abuse, he said: “In this war against drug abuse, the totality of Nigerians has to stand up, not leaving the work only to the NDLEA or CADAM.

“We all have to stand up to take back our country from the stranglehold of drug abuse. Well-to-do individuals, NGOs and private organisations can augment our effort by setting up private rehab centres such as what CADAM is doing.

“We only have 11 modern rehab centres in the whole country under the federal ministry of health. This is not enough. Recently I was invited to commission one in Ogbomosho set up by a community,” he said.

He also commended the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG and his wife- Pastor Enoch and Folu Adeboye who are patrons of CADAM for their unwavering determination in being at the vanguard of the fight against drug abuse.

Earlier, the Director General of CADAM, Dr. Dokun Adedeji intimated the NDLEA boss of the strides that CADAM has made in recent times including the centres with which it works across the country.

Revealing that CADAM ensures that students are well catered for, trained and rehabilitated without any cost to them, he reiterated the institution’s readiness to continually do its best in its fight against drug abuse in Nigeria through the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The NDLEA Chairman also had the firsthand privilege to listen to some students of CADAM talk about their experience at the institution.

One of them, Genny Erewa revealed that she had been on drugs for 17 years before God gave her a second chance through her contact with CADAM where she has been able to learn a vocation.

Another beneficiary, Ebube revealed that he had spent a greater part of 25 years doing drugs before he was ‘rescued’ by CADAM and empowered to learn a vocation.

Temitope Ajayi, who has been smoking for 11 years, also applauded CADAM for accommodating her and changing her lifestyle as well as delivering her from taking cocaine addiction. Today, she has learnt the fine art of making shoes from the institution.

