Wife of the Kebbi State governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu and Chief Executive Officer (CEO, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, has been inducted as a fellow of the African Institute of Public Health Professionals for her outstanding contributions which have propelled significant innovation and progress in public health and cancer within Nigeria and beyond.

Induction into the fellowship is a significant milestone in a public health professional’s career, in which their accomplishments are honoured by their colleagues within and outside the profession. Fellows are selected based on their remarkable contributions and impact to improve the health of people everywhere. This year, six (6) members have been awarded this honour by AIPHP because of their scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance public health in Nigeria.

In May 2022, the institute organised a 2-Day seminar on “Promoting African Health status through effective cancer prevention and control programs” held in Lagos, aimed to call for systematic action in terms of prevention and control interventions as a matter of social responsibility as well as addressing cancer mortality rates, high morbidity rate, high treatment cost, lack of awareness and misconceptions about cancer disease. Dr Bagudu was a guest speaker via zoom.

Speaking at the investiture in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state, the Registrar of the Institute, Dr. Ayodele Bankole James FAIPH, said Her Excellency was made a Fellow of the Institute after going through her works, service to humanity and achievements as the Founder and the CEO of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, in the area of Cancer locally, Nationally and Globally as a Board Member at the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). Dr. Bagudu has spent the last seventeen (17) years advocating for cancer control. In addition, she brought her experience as a paediatrician to the role of First Lady of Kebbi in 2015. Working with in as the chief health advocate of the state, Kebbi has achieved many public health milestones. Top of the list is increase in immunisation coverage from 17% in 2015 to 85% today.

During her acceptance speech, Her Excellency Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu said “I am indeed very honoured by the conferral of this fellowshi” She pledged to continue to put more effort into the good works she’s doing, especially in the cancer control space.

“We have to acknowledge the great role that Public Health plays in strengthening our health care system. For me, as a Clinician, as an Advocate, as a Mother, Public Health will always be a frontline issue that I must continue to play a role. The burden of Cancer is a Public Health Emergency and it’s one policy makers must recognize if we are to improve cancer awareness and early diagnosis.

Dr Ayoldele said in closing, “Let us honour Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu before her people in Kebbi, she is a worthy daughter of Africa, and the African Institute of public Health Professionals will mobilise support for your election as the UICC President-Elect in October and on behalf of AIPHP and members in Kebbi State, we appreciate your good work ”

“I am extremely proud to see Her Excellency honoured as a fellow, for her numerous advocacy and policy accomplishments,” said Hon. Jafar Mohammed, the Commissioner of Health, who was also a fellow member of the institute. He enumerated the achievements of the Kebbi State Government under the administration of Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu across the cancer continuum. Other Members of the Institute who were present at the occasion include, the E.S Primary Health Care Agency, Dr. Abubakar Kaoje, Dr. Aisha Aminu Senchi, Dr. Labbo Gwandu. The occasion was also graced by the representatives of IHP, WHO, NGOs and CBOs in the State.

