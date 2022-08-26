By Elizabeth Osayande

Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC, recently staged a walk to protest against the suspension placed on safe termination of pregnancy by the Lagos state government last month.

WARDC noted that the aim of the walk was to urge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to lift the suspension placed on the state guidelines on safe termination of pregnancy for legal indications.

The Director of WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode, who led the protest , called on the governor not to play politics with the lives of women, claimed that 10% of global maternal deaths occur in Lagos.

“Some times in June last year, medical doctors in Lagos State adopted a guideline for safe termination of pregnancy in Lagos and other legal indications called Lagos state guideline on the safe termination of pregnancy. In accordance with criminal law Section 201 of the Lagos state which allow safe termination of pregnancy under two conditions; one when it endangers the life of the mother and secondly when it endangers the physical health of the mother. Around July this year, the Governor of came out to suspend that guideline and we are aware that the suspension was done based on political reasons. ”, she said.

Marching to the Lagos state House of Assembly in Ikeja, the group demanded that government obey the section of the Law protecting pregnant women.

Meanwhile, the Director of Political unit, Lagos state Office of Civic Engagement, Ayodeji Haruna, that represented the Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after receiving the letter from the group, assured them of the state readiness to address their request.

