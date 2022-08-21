.

…as 6 supporters perished in Nasarawa

***Promises to address insecurity, revive economy, provide good governance

By David Odama

NO Fewer than six persons lost their lives in Nasarawa on Saturday as Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party was in the state to commission the party secretariate in Lafia, where he warned Nigerians not to make further mistakes in the choice f who leads them in the nearest future.

The tragidy occured when a bus conveying supporters of the party lost control in the convoy of the presidential candidate when being used into the state capital, Lafia.

Several occupant of the vehicle sustained various degrees of injury and we’re rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Four of the accident victims died at the spot while two later died in the hospital.

Presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso condolled with the people of Nasarawa, families of the deceased and NNPP over the unfortunate incident.

Kwankwaso while addressing stakeholders and other members of the party during a stakeholders meeting promised to address the prevailing security challenges in the country if elected president in 2023

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said he will work towards restoration of peace and security ravaging the country if elected president of Nigeria come 2023.

The former Kano State governor said when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Ysmusa111, that his visit to the monarch was to receive the blessings of the traditional ruler

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting, the NNPP presidential hopeful cautioned the party supporters against inflematory and unguarded ultrances saying as a genuine Nigeria ready to salvage the country, he would not want to be seen from a negative angle.

He challenged Nigerians not to make further mistakes in the choice of the leaders in the forth coming general elections.

“We, in ANNPP are in to provide Nigerians with good governance, restore peace, address the security challenges. Improve on the battered economy. Nigerian have suffered enough and so we are on rescue mission”,Kwankwaso declared.

