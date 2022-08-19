By Adeleye Adegboyega

Asake is surely the rave of the moment in the music industry and he’s not ready to slow down. Music executive/producer, Don Jazzy, Fireboy DML, and music fans have hailed the singer for his doggedness and consistency, and amazing music craft after he dropped another prospective hit track – Terminator.

Music executive/producer, Don Jazzy has praised Asake for claiming the top spot for “Terminator” barely 24 hours after its official release as the song is currently No.1 on Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria.

He wrote on his Instagram page saying: “Oshee congratulations bro. you don b double landlord now.” This one, and the N0 1 spot on Apple 100″.

Fellow record-label mate and superstar singer, Fireboy DML also praised Asake; calling him “artiste of the year”

The singer was the talk of the town recently after the video for Fireboy’s Bandana on which he was featured dropped.

His displays in the video got everyone talking, and he was trending online. Don Jazzy also hailed Fireboy and Asake for the fire-cracking single, He wrote, “The song and the video Dey carry me go where I no know. Epp me epp me. Lol 🙌🏽🙌🏽”

However, while everyone was still talking about him, he dropped his anticipated track Terminator, which is also expected to be a hit.

Reacting to Asake’s consistency and tenacity, Don Jazzy took to his verified Twitter page as he jocularly asked him if he wanted to “collect number one pro max”, having maintained the number one spot for a long time now.

Person Dey number one already come drop terminator. Na Number 1 pro max you want collect be that o. 🙌🏽🤍🐘



The sensational singer announced the release of his new single “Terminator” on August 19th, 2022 as the song features Asake’s similar upbeat Amapiano vibe.

“Mr Money” announce the single’s release in a Twitter post captioned “, My new record Terminator is out now (video/audio)

Prod. @magicsticks_Dir. @boy_director C/w. @olamide Link in bio for Single & Presave my Album #MMWTV (Mr.Money With The Vibe).”



The fast tempo Amapiano-styled beat, “Terminator” which was teased by Asake last July, is expected to be a hit song as Asake is renowned for his amazing vocal dexterity as well as the delivery of a feel-good vibe.

Watch the official music video here:



