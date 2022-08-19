By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 2022 World Humanitarian Day, some Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Excellence One Uk, Centre for Grassroot Development, Soccer for Peace Foundation and other international organizations disclosed former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Omotunde Lawson, and others set to for the prestigious Global Peace and Humanitarian Award.

This was made known during media conference held in Abuja, where The African representative for the Global Awards, Amb Ozuem Esiri, explained why the Award is presented to deserving individuals and organizations.

According to Esiri, the shortlisted individuals and organizations were being recognized and to be honoured with the Award based on their relentless effort and consistency in promoting peace and humanitarian services across different communties, regions and around the world.

He further stated that the Award also is for those who have made significant contributions in human capacity development, refugee assistance, gender equality, sustainable economic development, healthcare services and education.

Meanwhile, he said that the 4th edition of Global Peace and Humanitarian Awards ceremony will complement the efforts of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and other humanitarian partners to highlight the immediate human cost of climate crisis by pressuring world leaders to take meaningful climate action for the world’s most vulnerable people and the urgent need to build a culture of peace and unity.

This year’s theme of World Humanitarian Day is ‘It takes a village to raise a child’.

According to United Nations report, in 2021, 460 aid workers were attacked: 140 killed, 203 wounded and 117 kidnapped.

Of the aid workers who died, 98 per cent were national staff and two per cent were international (expatriate) staff – more than half (53 per cent) were staff of national NGOs.

Most of the violence took place in South Sudan, Afghanistan and Syria.

Casualties are expected to rise significantly in 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, where rocket attacks and shelling threaten civilians and aid providers equally.

The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimated that 20.7 million (67 per cent of the population) people need humanitarian assistance, 12.1 million of whom are estimated to be in acute need, which makes Yemen the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.

He said: “Amongst these outstanding individuals and organisations currently nominated for the prestigious Award are prominent figures in Nigeria, Africa and across the globe. Which includes DG. Omotunde Lawason, RT.Hon. Dogara Yakubu, Distinguished Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Amb. Arthur Matti ( Switzerland) Tamara Loriinez ( Canada) Mert Korur (Turkey), Sandra Dias ( Brazil ) Josephine Ojimbo (Kenya), Jiro Kawatsuma (Japan) Lesya Dzhadan ( Ukraine ) Namrata Suri ( India ), Sun of Hope Foundation, Chris Bamidele Foundation , Hope Interactive, AFRIDEV Foundation, and Pivot2Peace Foundation Canada.”

He said the approach to mitigate the climate crisis is by mounting pressure on world leaders in order to make decisions and take meaningful climate action in the interest of the world’s most vulnerable people and the urgent need to build a culture of peace and unity.

However, members of the Award Committee called on every individual to take responsibility in building a culture of peace and to promote friendship and unity on various levels in the society.

He also added that ahead of the United Nations International Peace Day members of the committee will continue to work with partners and other organisations to dismantle the structures of racism across borders

“We join others to support movements for equality and human rights everywhere. We speak out against hate speech – both offline and online. We will promote anti-racism through education and reparatory justice

“With the theme for 2022 International Day of Peace, “

‘End racism. Build peace’, we will join the efforts of the United Nations to work towards a world free of racism and racial discrimination.

“A world where compassion and empathy overcome suspicion and hatred. A world that we can truly be proud of”, he said.

He disclosed that a part of the event will be marching grant for women empowerment and peace projects for various organisations.

