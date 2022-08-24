By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

American pop disc Jockey Khaled Mohammed Khaled, popular as DJ Khaled has released the tracklist of his album “God Did.”

The unveiling of the “God Did” tracklists signaled that the arrival of DJ Khaled‘s 13th album is imminent.

A prolific producer, DJ Khaled released the album tracklist his upcoming album via his verified Twitter and Instagram handles on Tuesday.

The holy scripture. 📜

This is a gift to the world. 🌎

This is a gift to the fans. 🎁

This is a gift for us. 🤲🏽

GOD DID. #GODDID THURSDAY MIDNIGHT pic.twitter.com/LtCmMddSvK — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 23, 2022

The album, according to the DJ, is set to drop on the 26th of august.

The DJ Khaled 18-track project features a host of hip-hop stars including; Jay-Z, Ye, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Future, Dr. Dre, Gunna, Takeoff and Quavo, as well as many other power players.

Meanwhile, R&B stars SZA and John Legend will have features on the album, while Jamaican dancehall giants Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla will also shine on the LP.

DJ Khaled, on the soon-to-be-released album, said, “I want to thank EVERYONE who believed. On this album and beyond. THANK YOU! This album is special.”

On the cover art of the album, which was released earlier in the week, there it showed the father of Asahd letting a tear out of his left eye.

He revealed the list of features on the album, saying, “Let me be clear, there’s a lot of things that can happen in the next 24 hours.”

Drake, Kanye West, Sza, Future, Don Toliver, Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Gunna, among others will also be featured on the 18 tracks album.

Here is the the full tracklists of the DJ Khaled “God did” album:

1. God Did feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy

2. No Secret feat. Drake

3. Use This Gospel (Remix) feat. Kanye West, Eminem (prod. by Dr. Dre and the ICU)

4. Big Time feat. Future and Lil Baby

5. Keep Going feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and Roddy Ricch

6. Party All the Time feat. Quavo and Takeoff

7. Staying Alive feat. Drake and Lil Baby

8. Beautiful feat. Future and SZA

9. It Ain’t Safe feat. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black

10. Let’s Pray feat. Don toliver and Travis Scott

11. Fam Good, We Good feat. Gunna and Roddy Ricch

12. Bills Paid feat. Latto and City Girls

13. Way Past Luck feat. 21 Savage

14. These Streets Know My Name feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla

15. Juice WRLD Did feat. Juice WRLD

16. Jadakiss Interlude feat. Jadakiss

17. Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk

18. Grateful feat. Vory

Recall that DJ Khaled released his debut studio album Listennn… the Album in 2006, which earned gold certification.

His eleventh album, Father of Asahd, was released in 2019. The album peaked at number two, and the song “Higher” won Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Khaled’s first Grammy award win.

DJ Khaled’s eponymous twelfth album was released in 2021.

