Insurance leaders and mental wellness experts are gearing up to discuss wellness and mental health in the workplace on September 28, 2022

…This year’s Dive In Festival – the global event for diversity and inclusion in insurance – will focus on ‘Building Braver Cultures’, calling on the industry to build environments where people feel safe, valued, respected, and free to express themselves.

…Insurance professionals and experts will come together to discuss the theme of mental health during Nigeria’s event “Breaking the Taboo: Wellbeing and Mental Health in the Workplace”, taking place September 28, 2022, at 10 am (WAT)

…For the third year running, the festival will take place virtually, allowing worldwide participation to create positive change in the workplace.

Dive In – the global insurance industry’s well-established festival for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) has been confirmed for its eighth consecutive year and its fourth consecutive year in Nigeria. Following the success of last year’s festival, Dive In will continue to break new ground to create a more robust global dialogue on diversity and inclusion.

Continuing its mission of enabling people to achieve their potential by promoting positive action for diversity in all its form, the focus now, in 2022, is “Building Braver Cultures”. It aims to empower the industry to build braver, psychologically safe work cultures – both on and offline – that truly allow people to feel safe, valued, respected, and free to express themselves. Building on the global theme, insurance professionals and experts will come together on September 28 to discuss the theme of mental health at Nigeria’s event, ‘Breaking the Taboo: Wellbeing and Mental Health in the Workplace’. The event will focus on traditional taboos associated with mental health in Nigeria; the importance of good mental health; and the role that employers can play in maintaining employees’ mental health and wellbeing regardless of harsh traditional and societal lenses.

Speaking on the impact of the festival, Mary Alade, Chief Strategy Officer, Aon Reinsurance, said, “The Dive In Festival’s mission is the same as when we launched – to highlight the business case for diverse and inclusive workplaces and bring about positive change in the insurance sector. This year we want to take a focused step towards breaking traditional taboos that have eroded our empathy as employers and contributed to the poor mental health of our workforce. We must build braver working cultures where everyone is recognised and empowered to speak and behave authentically. This year, we hope to influence an impactful movement and stir positive change in the insurance industry.”

Against an increasingly rising percentage of mental wellness cases, consequences, and mounting global pressure to promote and protect mental health in the workplace, the theme for the 2022 Dive In Festival couldn’t be more fitting. The festival is expected to cover subjects such as employers’ empathy, flexible working opportunities and options, mental health and wellness, workplace therapy, roles of human resources managers in ensuring work-life balance, and other inexhaustible conversation pillars.

Participants of Dive In Nigeria 2021 gained expert insights from industry powerhouses like Omokunbi Adeoti, Head, Human Resources, Divisional Director, Leadway Assurance Company Limited; Abimbola Shobanjo, Head, Corporate Responsibility Unit, AIICO Insurance Plc; Nike Anani, Next-Gen mentor and Co-founder, African Family Firms; and Esther Awoniyi, Financial Broadcast Journalist and Business Anchor, CNBC Africa. They discussed generational gaps in the workplace and its impact on productivity and business outcomes. Just like past discussions have brought about notable changes in the workplace, this year’s edition is expected to start new conversations and ultimately build brave, diverse, and inclusive workplaces.

Since its launch in 2015, Dive In has continued to grow in numbers and geography. Last year the festival included a record 145 virtual events across 35 countries, reaching 31,067 people from 103 countries worldwide throughout the three days of the festival. This year, attendees will again be able to participate in virtual events worldwide, breaking down geographical barriers and creating a more substantial global dialogue on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The festival continues to count on the support of its Global Festival Partners. Already confirmed are AIG, Allied World Assurance, Aon, Arch Capital Group, Aviva, AXA XL, AXIS Capital, BMS, Chubb, CNA Hardy, DLA Piper, Everest Re, Gallagher, Howden and DUAL Group, Kennedys, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Lloyd’s, Markel, MS Amlin, Munich Re Group, RenaissanceRe, Tokio Marine Kiln, Travelers, WTW.

