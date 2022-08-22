Vaccine ‘ll avert over 110,000 death in under five in the next 10 years

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The federal government in its desperate efforts to tackle diarrhoea in children, Monday, flagged off rotavirus vaccine introduction into the routine immunization in the country.

The development, according to the Minister of Health,Dr Osagie Ehanire,who flagged off the introduction of the vaccine, would directly avert over 110,000 death in under five in the next 10 years.

Ehanire,who was represented at the event held in Abuja,by the ministry’s Director of Port Health Services, Dr. Alex Okoh,said government had spent huge amounts to fulfil routine immunization vaccines for the Nigerian children.

“The vaccine that we are introduced in the epi programme today is of great importance because it is expected to directly avert over 110,000 death in under five in the next 10 years.

“The Government of Nigeria with the support of our donors and partners, especially GAVI has spent huge amounts to fulfil routine immunization vaccines for the Nigerian children. This is because improving the health of our children remains a priority for this administration.

“We therefore ask parents and caregivers to leverage on this privilege to enable that their children are vaccinated against all vaccine preventable diseases,”he said.

The minister explained that,”Global vaccine alliance and other partners are doing a lot to support the country in ensuring Nigeria maintains its pride of place in relevant in the African continent, especially in the provision of basic cost effective interventions for children and vulnerable populations.”

According to him,”The government of Nigeria will continue to play its role for the overall success of all the strategies implemented in the health sector towards the achievement of universal health coverage.”

On his part, the Executive Director,National Primary Health Care Development Agency,NPHCDA,Dr Faisal Shuaib,noted that,”Introduction of Rotavirus vaccine is a big investment due to its substantial economic impact and number of lives that the country is going to save from the introduction.”

” It is projected that while reducing the associated morbidity and mortality from the rotavirus infections, the rotavirus vaccine introduction has the potential to avert over 110,000 deaths over a 10-year period,”he said.

Dr Shuaib thanked the minister, traditional and religious leaders, health workers among others for their “cconstant effort in ensuring the children are vaccinated.”

“As you are already aware, Rotavirus is one of the leading causes of diarrheal disease in the world and is responsible for over 40% of diarrhoea in children. It is the most frequent cause of severe diarrhoea, accounting for about 215,000 of the global 525,000 under-5 mortality attributed to diarrheal diseases each year.

“Nigeria has the second highest number of deaths from rotavirus, accounting for 14% of all childhood rotavirus deaths worldwide. Annually, approximately 50,000 deaths occur in children under five years in Nigeria as a result of rotavirus infection,”he said.

He explained that the vaccine “is going to be given orally and will be administered concurrently with the existing Routine Immunization (RI) vaccines at six weeks, ten weeks and 14 weeks respectively. “

“The vaccine will be integrated with other diarrheal preventive strategies, such as xclusive breastfeeding in the first six months of life;Vitamin A supplementation;Handwashing;sanitation, and other key household practices;Case management including the use of zinc- ORS to prevent dehydration, continued feeding, and treatment services for diarrhea and other childhood diseases.”

To this end,he urged parents and caregivers to take their eligible children to the nearest Primary Health Care Center for “this important vaccine and other routine vaccines that are in the system until their children are fully vaccinated.”

“Rotavirus vaccine is free, safe and effective at preventing diarrheal disease caused by the Rotavirus.

“This launch is coinciding with the Flag Off of the African Vaccination Week which is a weeklong affair that improves access to basic Primary Health Care Services, routine immunization, COVID-19 vaccination, deworming, Vitamin A supplementation, medical outreach services to our teaming rural populations,”he said.

