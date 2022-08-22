.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Nine months after the killing of a policeman and two aides to a traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olu of Igbokoda, Oba Odidiomo Afolabi, detectives have apprehended their suspected killers.

The suspects, Mayowa Iledun and Akinwumi Ebifemi (a.k.a Espanyol) reportedly killed the policeman in November last year and the two aides to the monarch, Ephraim Abayomi and Agbadeloye Idowu in December. They also attempted to take the life of the traditional ruler.

A reliable police source said in Akure that the monarch and the two victims were shot at by the two suspects at Okoga in the Igbokoda area of the state.

Oba Odidiomo and his aides were shot at when they visited the Okoga in the company of his vigilante group to remove speed breakers used on the road to dispose travellers and other road users of their belongings by the suspects and their gang members.

“While they were there, the duo of Mayowa Iledun and Akinwumi Ebifemi (a.k.a Espanyol) with others who are currently at large emerged and started shooting sporadically and eventually shot Ephraim Abayomi and Agbadeloye Idowu dead at the scene.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects were equally involved in several other similar cases in the community.

Confirming the incident, the state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, said the two suspects and eight others were involved in the attempted murder of the monarch, killing of his aides and a policeman.

Odunlami said: “During an investigation, it was discovered that the two suspects were involved in several cases bothering on similar offences in which one Iwatan Bamidele and seven others had earlier been arrested and charged to court for murder and conspiracy, which includes the killing of a Policeman on November 18, 2021.”

