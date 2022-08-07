By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, weekend threatened to arrest various categories of leaders of the communities hosting the construction and establishment of Ebonyi State International Airport over the destruction of the perimeter fence of the Airport in the State.

The leaders include, Traditional rulers, the Town Union Presidents, the Councillors, the Development Centre Coordinators and the Village Heads.

In a statement signed by Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, the State Government explained that “The State Government is worried that this development may hamper the 2022 smooth take-off of the Airport operations.”

According to the statement: “The attention of Ebonyi State Government has been drawn to the constant destruction of the perimeter fence of Ebonyi State International Airport by members of the host communities.

“The State Government has in the past six (6) months been rebuilding the destroyed fences by members of the host communities.

“The State Government notes with worry that all over the country where Airports are located within communities, that the fences or properties of those Airports are not being destroyed or vandalized by those host communities.

“Regrettably from the very day the State Government started the construction of this Airport, so much attack was received from the benefiting host communities.

“Ebonyi State Government has therefore decided to take the following measures to ensure the safety of the fence and the properties of the Airport to enable operations to take-off this year as scheduled.

“This is the final warning from Ebonyi State Government in this regard.”

