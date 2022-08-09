THE management of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC has warned the that the commission is not currently awarding scholarships or bursaries through any online portal.

The commission in a statement Tuesday, also cautioned the general public, particularly students from the oil producing areas of the state to be warry of a fake bursary and scholarship online portal purportedly being operated by the commission.

The statement which was signed by the commission’s head of media and public affairs department, Chinenye Ezonfade, described the online portal as fake and criminal.

According to her, “the said portal/publication was not from DESOPADEC and as such, should be disregarded in its entirety.

“For sure, DESOPADEC has always been desirous of giving students of our mandate areas opportunities to key into benefitting from our bursary and scholarship programmes in the past and is still in the process of doing so.

“We are however yet to open our portal for that purpose, for the current session. When we do, we will surely let everyone know about it through the instrumentality of our mandate areas students associations.

“We therefore wish to appeal that the fake portal should be disregarded forthwith.”

