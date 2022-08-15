By Miftaudeen Raji

MediaFuse-Dentsu International has been awarded Africa’s Most Innovative Marketing Communication Agency of the Year 2022 by the African Brands Congress, ABC.

According to a statement by Dentsu Nigeria’s Group Corporate Communications Manager, Sodiq Oyeleke, on Monday, the award was presented to the company at the weekend in Lagos State.

Dentsu Nigeria is part of Dentsu International, which operates in over 146 markets worldwide.

At the 2022 edition of the African Brand Leadership Awards, the organisers said: “The technical committee research report shows that MediaFuse-Dentsu International is hereby chosen as the winner of Africa’s Most Innovative Marketing Communication Agency of the year 2022 category.

“MediaFuse-Dentsu International was chosen as a winner because of its value creation and brand building efforts and growth in 2022.”

Reacting, Dentsu Nigeria’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, Mr Emeka Okeke, expressed delight at the award, saying it further proved that the company is living by its core values.

He said: “Dentsu Nigeria is proud to have been awarded Africa’s Most Innovative Marketing Communication Agency of the year 2022 at the African Brand Leadership Merit Awards ceremony held on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Lagos.

“We are incredibly proud of our talents and their dedication to making us the best. We are particularly delighted to be acknowledged on the African stage.

“This is proof of the impact of our outstanding works and we shall sustain this.

“Being awarded as the Most Innovative is a piece of evidence that our operations are guided by our five core values — Agile, Pioneering, Responsible, Collaborative, and Ambitious.”

The convener of ABC, Desmond Esorougwe, added that the award ceremony was organised to increase African brands’ global competitiveness.

“The ABC is an annual fiesta of the best brains behind the most successful and sought-after African brands for the stimulation, motivation and excitement of the creativity in individuals and enhancement of professional development skills in the areas that are most relevant to the business community and the Brands Management community,” he said.

Vanguard News

