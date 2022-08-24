THE Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, will grace the maiden Royal Golf Tournament organised in Warri, Delta State by Ogunu Golf and Resort Club, Warri.

Vanguard understands that the tournament, which is in continuation of the celebration of the first coronation anniversary of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, The Olu of Warri, will feature A – list golfers from across the country.

According to a statement by Ogunu Golf and Resort Club, Warri, the tournament would hold on August 27 by 8a.m., at Shell Golf Course, Ogunu, Warri.

The statement, added that the Warri monarch, who is special guest of honour , would kick-off the tournament in grand style.

