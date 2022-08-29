.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta North Senatorial District, at the weekend, resolved to deliver votes from the region to all candidates of the party, including presidential and governorship.

The party leaders, at the meeting convened by the form an Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Dr Ngozi Olejeme, assured that the APC’s hold on the grassroots of Delta North will guarantee bloc votes for both the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the governorship candidate and deputy president of the senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The meeting unanimously agreed and announced a Leadership Council, to be Chaired by the party’a Chieftain, Dr. Olejeme, while former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, was appointed Chairman of Elections Management Committee.

Ochei, during the meeting, reeled out strategic insights towards winning the forthcoming 2023 general elections and what needs to be done.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the leadership meeting, the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the state, Hon. Friday Osanebi, disclosed that winning the votes in the senatorial district for the APC dominated discussions at the meeting, adding that the massive youth population of the region will be secured for the party at the elections.

He said, “As you can see, we are here for Delta North strategic meeting and by the grace of God, the leaders of Delta Nort have come out enmass to support one of their own to be the deputy governor. You can see what the meeting is trying to throw up, most of the discussions we had are just private issue on how to win and deliver Delta North for APC; all the general elections; from the presidency, down to the House of Assembly.

“So, the meeting, so far, so good, we’re doing very well and whatever plan we had is just an in-house, and I can assure you that victory is ours in Delta North. Like we all know, politics is local. I’m from the grassroot and I can assure you that victory is ours.

“What we’re doing is like more of our own secret, but I can assure you that the youths of Delta State are very proud that APC has picked one of their own comrades to represent the interest of the youths of Delta State, not just Delta State, but the youths of Nigeria are proud of this selection. So, our major target are the youths of Delta State, to bring mass votes to APC.”

Also expanding the reason for the meeting, its convener and chieftain of the party in the senatorial district, Dr Ngozi Olejeme, explained that she convened and hosted it to prepare the needed platform for proper organization of the party ahead of the elections.

Olejeme, who premised the source of the confidence of the leadership of the party in the district on the popularity of Asiwaju Tinubu and Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege, further said the leadership’s strategy to with in 2023 would be kept a secret, but expressed the assurance that the party would win in Delta North, at all levels.

“Our strategies remain our secret because if we let it out, then the PDP can also adopt it and beat us to the game. So, we are holding that close to our chests. But one thing we know is that we, by the grace of God, must deliver our gubernatorial candidate, who is the Deputy Senate President now, Ovie Omo-Agege; the deputy, Friday Osanebi; then in the federal, our candidate, the APC candidate, the much-loved Asiwaju, must be delivered because we are going to dance in Aso Rock, come May 29, 2023.

“As I said, this is the leadership Council, we have only leaders here. After we have met and we have put our resolutions together, we will now go down to the grassroots. This is, first of all, what we need to do, because we can’t just go to the grassroots when we don’t have the platform. Now the platform is here, with that platform, we’ll now disseminate information to the local governments, to our units and the election is won”, she said.

Speaking on the propriety of the Delta Central Senatorial District producing the next governor of Delta State, Olejeme said “Delta has always been keeping that formation: we have a Delta governor now, after Delta North is the Central, after Central it will go to the Delta South, then it will come back to Delta North.

“So, it is their turn and the Deputy Senate President is the right man, he’s the man to beat. In fact, he’s loved by all Deltans, also his deputy, they are loved by all Deltans and that love now extends to our presidential candidate, Asiwaju. Asiwaju is a man of the people. He has helped so many people, he has made a lot of people in this country. So, our support is for him and we must see him in Aso Rock, come 2023”, she explained.

