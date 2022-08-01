…Calls on national secretariat to intervene

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Former deputy majority leader, Bomadi Legislative Assembly, Hon. Dandy Mulade, has appealed to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State to save the party out of total collapse and disgrace in 2023 general elections.

Mulade made the appeal, yesterday, against the backdrop of the internal crisis rocking the party, which arose from the gubernatorial primaries with ensuing court cases and factions.

He noted that with the current sequence of events, the party would face total collapse if the leadership failed to put aside personal interests for the overall wellbeing of the party in the state.

He said: “Today, I cry out with tears calling on the leadership of our dear party, PDP, in the state to put aside their grievances and personal interests for the sake of the big umbrella to avoid defeat and grace in 2023.

“I also called on the national secretariat of the party to without delay, intervene to save the party in the state because the situation is getting out of hand with every faction claiming that all is well and no shaking.

“There’s is indeed a big shaking in the party and I urge the national secretariat to see Delta State as the party’s stronghold in Niger Delta because if it fails in the Big Heart, then the danger is glare in the region.

“I appeal to Gov. Okowa and Chief James Ibori to set aside their differences and interests, settle for a qualified, credible, competent and capable contestant in the governorship primaries for interest of the party, yes, PDP must act fast before it’s too late”.

