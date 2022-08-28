.

…As group applauds Ugwuanyi

By Nnamdi Ojiego & Festus Ahon

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, disclosed that the state has passed through difficult times during the 31 years of its creation.

This is as an advocacy group commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for upholding the dreams of the founding fathers.

Delta and Enugu were among the states created on August 27, 1991 by the former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Speaking at the interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Government House Chapel, Asaba, to commemorate the state’s 31st anniversary, Okowa noted that the state had passed through tough times, but was able to pull through, and became stronger and prosperous through the grace of God.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, the governor said the state has recorded tremendous development, growth, peace and unity in the three decades of its existence.

He said: “Since 2015 when we came into office, it has been God all the way. We have continued to deepen our reforms in job and wealth creation, educational development, rural and urban development and in other sectors.

“Delta is working as one indissoluble state under God and irrespective of the divide we belong to politically, we must preserve the unity and cooperation that God has given unto us”.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Development Association, ESDA, an advocacy group that championed the struggle for the creation of the state, has paid glowing tribute to Governor Ugwuanyi for upholding the dreams of the founding fathers.

Speaking during an event organised to commemorate the anniversary at the Government House, Enugu, the President General of ESDA, HRH Igwe Ezeudo Nwobodo, said the association was impressed with the governor’s developmental strides and peace initiative in the state.

Nwobodo stressed that the governor’s accomplishments have “stood him out as a great leader, achiever, mentor, supporter and the pillar in which our state stands.”

In his anniversary lecture titled: “Enugu State at 31: Sustaining the Dreams of the Founding Fathers”, a Professor of History at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Dan Chukwu, commended the Ugwuanyi-led administration “for deploying the needed machinery of government to ensure equity and evenness in the distribution of amenities among the various communities in the state.”

