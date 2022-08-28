.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Isoko Federal Constituency, Dr Sylvester Onoyona, has felicitated with deltans at the 31st anniversary of the big heart state over the weekend as he called on the electorates of the oil-rich state to massively vote out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Dr. Onoyona, an adjunct professor of organizational leadership, successful Real Estate mogul in the United States and in Nigeria, stated this in a congratulatory message themed: Congratulations to my Deltans, the need to sack PDP in 2023. He noted that the misfortunes of the oil-rich State stems from the stranglehold of the “PDP on the destiny of the 31-year-old multi lingual,” South-South state.

He noted that, since the advent of democracy in 1999, the PDP has grossly mismanaged the state making it a cash-cow for the party leaders both in and outside the state. The 13% derivation accruals to the state, Dr Onoyona holds that, it was enough to develop the state much better than Lagos State that he said, now compares with the best metropolitan cities of the world owing to visionary leadership of the Progressives who have variously led the state.

The solution for the heart beat state to exit poverty occasioned by corruption and what he described as gross maladministration is for Deltans to overwhelmingly vote out the PDP “usupers of power and misleaders” who he said has held the state spell bound for under development and poverty to thrive.

It’s unfortunate according to the lsoko-born philanthropist and youth developer that PDP hold on power in Delta state has been a curse on the people.

He urged the people to speak loud with their votes across board in the forthcoming general elections saying; the Isoko nation for instance is at the verge of bidding farewell to a “nerver-do-well party” that has subjected the state to the biggest debt both home and abroad adding that, he has surrendered himself to serve his people at the capacity of a representative.

Stating further, Dr. Onoyona holds that, the APC offers an alternative to the PDP with quality leadership and service delivery to the people of Nigeria as he called on Deltans to vote for the candidates of the broom party from top to bottom adding that with the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the centre and DSP Ovie Omo-Agege at the state, with all the three Senatorial candidates winning while he clinches the Isoko Federal Constituency, and others at the election, the ugly narratives of the state will automatically be eroded with the zeal and energy that will greet their assumption of offices.

“The APC has always offered a better option in governance and leadership for the Nigerian people including the good people of Delta State, and I dear I ask for a renewed mandate in 2023 so that our team will hit ground running to change the ugly narratives that have become the hallmark of the bad leadership in Delta State.

“At 31, our state has no good roads to boast of, the state of education is zero, with tuition fees skyrocketing everyday,poverty is a norm; illiteracy is growing by the moments just like our state has been plunged into eternal debts more than any state in the country. Our state capital has been turned to a glorified village by successive PDP governments, health sector is crippled and so on. The APC is poised to exit our people from abject poverty and despondency. Therefore, the Delta electorates should vote out this bandwagon of failures. The APC is good to go! We congratulate the good people of our state and we pray that next anniversary shall be done by the APC governor,” Dr. Onoyona stated.

