By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, Monday, restored the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Oborevwori Sheriff as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the state in the 2023 general elections.

Oborevwori had approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the Federal High Court judgement delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo against his eligibility on grounds of alleged discrepancies in his certificates.

The Court of Appeal in the judgment delivered by Justice Peter Olabisi Ige, voided and set aside the Federal High Court of July 7 delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, which nullified the nomination of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, following a suit instituted by Olorogun David Edevbie.

Ige said witnesses would have been called since the matter is founded on presentation of forged documents.

The Appeal Court among other grounds in the judgment, said the Federal Court misconstrued the provisions of Section 29 of the Electoral Act. The reasoning of the Federal High on the interpretation of Section 29 is erroneous.

Speaking at a thanksgiving, Oborevwori said he had come to the chapel to appreciate God for giving him victory.

He said that it was the Almighty God that gave him the victory at the Court, pointing out that the victory was for everybody in the state.

Oborevwori said; “it is God that gives power”, stressing that nobody can upturn what God had ordained.

Saying that Delta State is one, he said; “by the grace of God, in 2023, we shall come here again to give thanks to God.

“We have come here to give thanks to God for giving us victory. The victory is for everybody; it is God that gives power and nobody can upturn what God had ordained.

“When we came to the chapel to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the creation of Delta State last Saturday, I promised God that if He gives me victory at the Appeal Court, l shall come to the chapel to give thanks to Him”.

Chaplain of Government House Chapel, Venerable Charles Osemenam in a brief sermon, harped on the importance of thanksgiving to God. He prayed for sustained peace and unity in the state.

Also, Oborevwori in a statement, dedicated his victory at the Court of Appeal to God and all Deltans.

The Speaker in the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said he has always had confidence in the Nigerian Judicial system.

He said: “I have implicit confidence in our Judicial system as it remains the last hope of the common man and I am so glad with the judgement of today. I commend the Judiciary for this judgement. To God be the glory.

He said; “The Appeal Court, Abuja has given judgement in my favour. This victory is dedicated to our Almighty God and to all Deltans. This is our victory and it is for all of us because we are one family. Therefore, let us put the past behind us now and join forces together towards winning the main general elections for PDP in 2023”.

