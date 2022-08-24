.

Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori (2nd left) in a group photograph with other PDP Governorship candidates after the NWC crucial meeting in Abuja, Wednesday.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, joined other gubernatorial candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to attend a closed door crucial meeting conveyed by the National Working Committee of the party at Abuja.

The Vanguard reports that Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori was accorderd all rights and privileges like all other PDP Governorship candidates from other states.

Olorogun David Edevbie who is in court contesting the governorship ticket with Chief Oborevwori was conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Olorogun David Edevbie who went to Federal High Court to challenge the eligibility of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, was given judgment on the 7th of July.

But dissatisfied by the ruling of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Tawo Tawo, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori proceeded to the Court of Appeal, Abuja to appeal the judgment.

Justice Peter Ige who led a three-member panel of the appellate court, at the resumed hearing at the Appeal Court, reserved judgment on the appeal filed by Rt Sheriff Oborevwori after all counsels adopted their arguments.

Ige said date for the judgement would be communicated to all parties involved in the case before September 5th.

