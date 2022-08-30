A frontline Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Enugu, Development Education Centre (DEC), saddled with responsibility of empowering women towards self-reliance for socio-economic emancipation has appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his administration’s effective collaboration with the organisation.

DEC Enugu expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for identifying with its main objective of advocating for women’s right to education and socio-economic empowerment even before he assumed office as the governor in 2015.

Speaking when she led a delegation of the central body of the women groups working with DEC Enugu and the partner-communities from Enugu, Imo, Abia, Kogi and Benue states to the Government House, Enugu, on a thank you visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, the Executive Director, Dr. Cecilia Asogwa, said they are deeply grateful to the governor for the support he has given them since the establishment of the body in 1988.

Dr. Asogwa, who was accompanied by the Patron of DEC, Nnemuruoha Lady Beatrice Asogwa, pointed out that through effective collaboration with Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration “we today have a quality concrete asphalt road to DEC headquarters at the Independence Layout, Enugu.”

She told the governor that “we are here to thank you and at the same time act in solidarity with your government in Enugu State.”

The DEC Executive Director applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for making Enugu one of the most peaceful and safest states in Nigeria, disclosing that “this has attracted both indigenes and non-indigenes to make Enugu their base and home.”

Dr. Asogwa equally lauded the governor for his administration’s remarkable achievements in the areas of infrastructural development, healthcare service delivery and provision of educational facilities, among others, stressing: “You deserve our commendation.”

Corroborating her remarks, the Patron of DEC, Lady Asogwa equally commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for transforming the university town of Nsukka with massive road network with durable facilities including street lights and traffic lights, line keeping with his inaugural address in 2015.

She said that the construction of the Opi-Nsukka dual carriage way to standard, which was hitherto ravaged by flood, is a worthy testimony to the governor’s good works in the state.

In their separate goodwill messages, representatives of the women from Imo, Abia, Kogi and Benue states thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the immense support he has given to the Executive Director of DEC, Dr. Asogwa towards actualising the objectives of the NGO in empowering women, saying that they are impressed with the good works of the governor in Enugu State.

They wished the governor the best in his future endeavours and prayed God to grant their prayers.

