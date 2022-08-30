The organizer of De9jaspirit talent hunt Season two has unveiled 22 contestants for the talent hunt show.

The contestants are, 25 years old, Augustine Akpeji Ayodele , who is an instrumentalist, sound editor, musician, producer, and the first blind DJ in Nigeria.

Ayodele said his aim, was first to make more friends, learn more from people because no one knows it all, and lastly to win the Grand prize.

Aye Vera is a 22 years old abstract traditional and spray artist born in Port Harcourt. She draws inspiration through her dreams and visions and uses her works to tell stories that

Champion women, the surreal and the metaphysical, abstract realities, science fiction, and even fantasy, with the stage name Aye Vera.

According to her, am here to Showcase my talent to a wider audience, use my skills to empower and champion young women, and also win the Grand prizes.

While Olumade Hammed Oluwatosin, 24 years old male contortionist with the stage name Boneless sharmyno, resides in Lagos and has been Mastering the art of contortion for the past four years. Has said that his aim is to make the viewers and family proud and bring home the Grand prize.

Contestant number four is a 25 years old male. Valentino Igboanugo, born on the 18th of November, 1997, with the stage name Boy V. The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and model from Imo state, was the 1st runner-up of “NEXT OPPO MUSIC STAR. He said his aim is to use DTH as a platform to show the world what he is made of and win the Grand prize.

Victor also known as vickdance, is the founder of the BROTHERS IN ARM (BIA). The brothers fell In-love with dance and went on to learn dance professionally by watching Tutorials day and night With non-stop practice.

According to vickdance “As dancers with different styles that came together to form a team, our aim is to create and pass the message through dance and make history. We want to let the world know that dance is not just dance, it is so much more. We also want to emerge as the winner of this year’s talent hunt.

The list continues with 28 years old male David Thompson Orimoloye with his stage name as Dayve.

. He is a fitness coach, dance instructor, Martial artist, and graphic designer, whose aim is to showcase to the world to see what he can do, up his value, to create a platform for others under him to build on and have a nice time.

The Delta all-stars team comprises Akwara Ochuko Paul 25 years old, and Milton Richie Perewei 27 years old.

They came together for the first time in 2013, competed in a local competition, and emerge as the 1st runner-up. Since then they have been dancing together.

They said their aim is to win the Grand prize and make our families proud.

Still on the list are, 25 years old male Victor Effio-ekpo, from Ikot Efa in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.

Victor Effio-ekpo, is the second son in a family of five. He is a native of Ikot Efa in the city of Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.

His saxophone and percussion keep him going with a definitive goal of adding his quota to the classical and circular musical genre and also becoming a more professional and world-class saxophonist and percussionist.

He said, his in to win the Grand prize as I strive to become an outstanding personality in society.

The eighth contestant, Gkb Unicyclist Academy is a group that is aimed at training young kids from the grassroots (ghettos) to learn how to ride Unicycle. You can call it the magical wheel.

The Academy is a full-blown Unicycle and Circus Academy with over 25 young Unicyclists and Jugglers ranging from age 7-18 years of age. Their goal is to win the ultimate prize and get the publicity they deserve in Nigeria and all over World at Large.

Helen Salihu Ize, 22years old, Female with the stage name Helena is a student at the University of Abuja, Nigeria. She loves music and loves to travel. My aim during the show firstly is to show the world my talent, earn the spotlight, get in contact with people, and also become the winner.

Another female contestant on the list at number ten, 22 years old, Ibukun Ajagbe, with the stage name Ibqake is a spoken word artist, mentor, and public speaker. She creates the quake effect when she speaks, one that causes a revival and makes an impact.

Her aim is to prove that the spoken word is worth it. And the gift that I have is unique and breathtaking. I want people to experience me alongside winning the prize.

King Sampson Sampson, Is a graduate of Aksu, who studied computer science. He is the 27years old and an Abuja-based Musician. “My Aim is to create awareness for myself. And I’ll love to impact lives with my Sound”.

The nest contestant is 24years old Shennaike Stephen skyy Adetola, with the stage name magic whizz who hails from Lagos state, Nigeria. He dropped out of school to push his art and has been doing that for 8 years now.

He said his purpose is to promote his Art and win the grand prize

22 years old Bassey, Stephen Ernest, Is a native of Igbo Ekureku, ABI LGA Cross River State, Nigeria. He is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies, University of calabar, Cross River State. “My aim is to be heard and be exposed through this platform, if God willing go ahead and win”.

Again on the list of the contestant is 24years old male Agbo Austine, from Benue state, Nigeria. He is a magician and one of the few in Nigeria. His aim is to win the Grand prize and let everyone in Nigeria know that magic exists in this country.

Ibeka Emmanuel is the only 30-year-old contestant on the list with the stage OFFICIAL _DIIN. He is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He said, “It is all about pursuing my passion (music), being mentored by the Industry’s finest (the judges), and also winning De9jaSpiritTalentHunt Season 2”.

The sixteenth contestant on the list is another 24years old male, Olowe Nelson Okikiola, who hails from Osun state, Nigeria. He is a seasoned entertainer, illusionist, and mentalist. He said that it has always been his dream to perform for a large audience and take magic to the next level in Nigeria and also ultimately win the grand Prize.

Sase Desmond Ngutor is a 22 years old male from Benue State, Nigeria. Currently, he is a student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue state, and he said is in the show to win the grand prize.

Others on the contestant list are 25 years old male Nonso king popularly known as the talking drum. He is a 300level human anatomy student at the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria

According to him, “To win the Grand prize. Coming to De9jaspirit Talent hunt is like a dream come true for me, I intend to use this platform to show the world what I am made of and to take my family off the streets”.

Tessy Agbroko aka Tdrumz is a 21years old female from Ughelli Delta state, Nigeria. She said her aim for this show is to inspire people and make them know that their dreams are Valid and to be a superstar.

Another 21-year-old female contestant Tessy Ogweye Adoga is a singer and songwriter based in Abuja, who said that her aim for the show is to use the golden opportunity to showcase her Talent to the world.

Finally, the 22years old female Kalu Esther Ugochi professionally known by her stage name Ugee Royalty is the last contestant on the list.

She is a talented Gospel artist known for her energetic vocals and electrifying performances on stage. According to her, she is in the show to Win! Nothing more, nothing less.

You can watch the live shows every Tuesday from August 30th, 2022, 8pm (WAT) on Soundcity, Dstv Channel 327 and Gotv Channel 75.

while on Saturday from September 3rd, 2022, 7pm (WAT) on Wazobia TV, Dstv Channel 259, and Gotv Channel 98. StarTimes TV Channel 195, 7pm (WAT) and Views Channel 108.

The DTH App is available on IOS store and Google play store , and their official Website is www.dth.ng/ and you can follow them on their social media handles Instagram: www.instagram.com/de9jaspirittalenthunt/ web.facebook.com/de9jaspirittalenthunt/ and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/De9jaSpiritTalentHunt/

