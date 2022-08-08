The organizers of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt (DTH) season 2 has said that five active viewers will be rewarded across the country with a sum of 200,000 Naira each at the end of the season.

According to the organizers, to ascertain some of the best talents the country has to offer. We promised to showcase lots of exciting and thrilling news.

“ To participate download the DTH App, Interact by voting for your favorite contestant weekly to win the DTH Royalty and also save them from possible Eviction. Answer all weekly questions and trivia concerning the show correctly for 10 weeks and stand a chance to win amazing prizes.

“ What is better than winning 200,000 Naira watching a show you love? The live shows officially kick start on the 28th of August 2022 and will be aired on DStv, Gotv, and StarTimes.

“Mooring the second edition of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt is Mr. Adams Ibrahim Adebola, known officially as V.J Adams, is a Nigerian video jockey, entertainer, presenter, entrepreneur, musician, and producer.

“To help Critique performances and groom the Contestants to be superstars, De9jaspirit Talent Hunt employs a panel of Four outstanding judges in persons of;

“Iniobong Edo Ekim, also known as Ini Edo, Is a renowned Nigerian actress and filmmaker, who has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut.

“Actor Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, commonly known by his stage name IK Ogbonna is a super talented TV and film actor. He is also a director, model, and TV personality.

“Also featuring is Sidney Onoriode Esiri best known by his stage name Dr. Sid is a Songwriter, Recording artiste, Stage performer, Dentist, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist. He has earned numerous awards, fame, and recognition across the continent.

“DTH’s New judge Roseline Omokhoa Afije popularly known as Liqourose, is the 1st runner-up of BBNaija season 6 tagged “shine ya eyes”. She is a choreographer, Entertainer, Model, Brand Ambassador, Writer, and a Video Vixen. She is excited to be a part of the show. She said “Last year was huge so my expectations are high. I hope to see more guitarists, magicians, dancers, actors, and many unforeseen talents. My ears are open to listening, My eyes are open to see, and my soul is open to relate to poems and spoken words and many wonderful Talents out there”.

“Viewers can watch the live shows every Tuesday from August 30th, 2022, 8 pm (WAT) on Soundcity, Dstv Channel 327, and Gotv Channel 75.

“Every Saturday from September 3rd,2022, 7 pm (WAT) on Wazobia TV, Dstv Channel 259, and Gotv Channel 98. StarTimes TV Channel 195, 7pm (WAT).

“Download the DTH App On IOS store and Google play store and for more information, please visit our official Website: https://www.dth.ng/ .

