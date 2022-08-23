Davido (middle) seen in the company of Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo state; Nyesom Wike of Rivers state;

Samuel Ortom of Benue state; and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state respectively.

By Miftaudeen Raji

American-Nigerian singer-songwriter David Adeleke, popular as Davido, has had a timeout with some governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Europe.

In a photo, which is now trending online, Davido could be seen in the company of Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo state; Nyesom Wike of Rivers state; Samuel Ortom of Benue state; and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state.

The music star could be seen enjoying a drink together.

Although details of the meeting were not made public yet, it was learnt that PDP governors are allegedly having a strategy meeting with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in London.

Recall that Davido played an influential role in the emergence of hisuncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect of Osun state under PDP, following the keenly-contested July governorship election in the state.

Adeleke had edged past the reigning Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruing All Progressives Congress (APC) to claim victory in the election.

Senator Adeleke had polled 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola, who secured 375,027 votes.

Davido stood with Adeleke since the last governorship election in Osun, which was won by Oyetola.

Davido performed and rallied tremendously for Adeleke throughout the campaign period and till after the declaration of his uncle as the rightful winner of the Osun 2022 governorship election.

Meanwhile, Wike has been widely speculated to leave the PDP, following his fallout with Abubakar Atiku, who defeated Wike to clinch the PDP ticket in May.



Since Wike lost PDP presidential primaries to Atiku he has been heaping jibes and jeers to Atiku and other top ranking members of the party.

