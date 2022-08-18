.

Dame Edith Okowa, carrying a baby during the flag off ceremony.

…flags off Maternal and Child Micro Nutrient Supplement, Mass D-worming

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

WORRIED by the economic situation of the country, wife of the Data State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, Thursday, told couples to give birth to the number of children they could properly carter for.

Dame Okowa stated this at the official flag off of Maternal and Child Micro Nutrient Supplement and Mass D-worming by her O5 Initiative in collaboration with the Delta State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

She advocated for birth control through deliberate family planning programme, saying the fight against Nutritional deficiency among pregnant women and children cannot be overemphasized. She insisted that all hands must be on deck to achieve the goal.

Speaking in the same vein, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Onoye lauded the first lady and her O5 Initiative for always partnering with the Ministry of Health in ensuring quality healthcare delivery to the people.

In her remarks, Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Board and Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Primary Healthcare Matters, Dr. Isioma Okobah, assured that the agency would take the issue of family planning seriously.

Okobah said; “the advise by the first lady on family planning is striking, which also falls under our purview in the Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

“You know that we also have a family planning stand here where we give family planning advise and give out the family planning products that we have to help with the family planning, so people will give birth to the number of children that they desire and actually can take care of.

“This is a huge programme that we do across the 25 local governments. So we are going to take the advise of the first lady and really make sure that we focus on the family planning department and make sure that we carryout all the family planning programmes that we have.

“I want to advise nursing mothers and women generally, especially those of child bearing age, to always make sure they eat healthy, because when they eat healthy they stay healthy.

“We have mosquito nets for malaria. They should present their children across all our various health centres for immunization against preventable disease and these services are ongoing in all our health centres across the state.”

