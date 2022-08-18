The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Entrepreneurial Development, Mrs Meflyn Anwana has rehashed the Akwa Ibom State Government’s commitment to the progress, growth and development of Entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom State.

Anwana made this assertion today in her remarks at the inauguration of the Dakkada Digital Skills Training, a digital skills upgrade programme organized by the state Government for entrepreneurs previously trained in the My Entrepreneurship Goals Programme (MEGP).

The Governor’s Aide in her remarks paid glowing tributes to the pragmatic leadership qualities of her boss – the Governor, describing him as proactive and visionary.

She said the Dakkada Digital Skills Training is another way the state government showed commitment to the course of entrepreneurial development in the state.

Speaking further, Anwana acknowledged the tenacity, hardwork and grit of Akwa Ibom Entrepreneurs, whom she said responded in their numbers to the Dakkada clarion call of the Governor. Anwana noted that a direct indicator of that response was the proliferation of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) all across the state. Anwana said the regular skill-up programmes were Government’s way of showing concern, care and commitment towards the nurturing of these start-ups.

In his keynote address at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr Ime Uwah lauded the state Governor for showing sustained interest and giving untiring supports towards entrepreneurial engagements in the state.

Uwah said the multiple investments of the Akwa Ibom State Government in human capacity development were clearly visible for all to see; and has already started bearing fruits. He also commended the peaceful atmosphere sustained in the state, noting that business could only thrive in an environment devoid of strife and rancour.

The Governor’s aide stressed the need for Akwa Ibom Entrepreneurs to be responsive to the reality and demands of contemporary society and proffer solutions so as to reap the immense benefits accrued to solutions providing.

Other top dignitaries who spoke at the event include the group manager, marketing and communications, Ibom Air, Mrs Aniekan Essienette, representative of the state Coordinator Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr Sopuruchi Egbeke, A representative of Development Partners – Start Innovation Hub, Auwal MS,

Regional Lead,

Google Developer Communities, Sub-Saharan Africa, Michel Babatunde – Product Manager and consultant at Adnom Communication Limited owners of Adnom Cinema on YouTube, Esitime Ekaette as well as Mrs Ifon AKpadiaha, Manager at Studio 24.

The Dakkada Digital skills training is an upgrade programme, designed to skill – up entrepreneurs in the state who had been previously trained in the My Entrepreneurship Goals Programme (MEGP). The programme which will run for a period of two weeks will focus on core areas of digital concern such as web development, graphic design, storytelling, social media marketing, photography as well as videography. Instructors for the training are sourced from development partners such as Start Innovation Hub, Studio 24, among others.

