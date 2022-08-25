By Onajite Agbama

When Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was first elected in 2015, nobody believed he had the kind of potential he had brought to the table since then. Besides his first term performance records which reinforced an unprecedented commitment to the Urhobo dream of a greater tomorrow, the All Progressives Congress and his colleagues in the senate reposed so much confidence in him to the effect that emerged as Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate.

His looming larger-than-life political stature has continued to resonate with hope for the people. Omo-Agege represents a paradigm shift from the experiences of the past. And it goes without saying that no senator from Delta State has ever done what the Delta Central Senator has done. But a successful leader must have a successor. The tempo must be sustained otherwise, the years of the locus will return.

It is only in the re-enforcement of Ovie Omo-Agege’s magic brand through a worthy successor a restoration of Urhobo identity and self-esteem that could lead to unprecedented development could be sustained. 2023 is not just about anybody taking over from the best performing senator from Delta State. He who must step into Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s shoes must be well groomed and be willing to carry the challenges of the people on his shoulders.

Most of those who had represented the people in the past came with empty promises that ended up being a mirage. They raised the people’s expectations too high heavens but turned out to be mere shaking of the Iroko tree for dew drops. The expectation has always taken the form of a beautiful dream, a hazy softness of promises, a kind of call of something higher, nobler, holier, but something that fizzle out now and toward the end, the bright flames of those dreams had died and only ashes had remained.

Chief Ede Dafinone is out to help the people regain belief in themselves and put away the complexes of the many years of denigration and self-abasement. His mission is to take up the good works of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege so as to enrich not only the lives of his followers but that of the entire people. Senator Omo-Agege had given hope to the people. Dafinone will rely on him to consolidate on his representative capacities.

One thing that the Urhobo nation must be grateful to the APC for is the fact of the confidence the party has given to Urhobo by making one of our own the number five political office holder in Nigeria. Through this office, so much has been attracted to Urhobo. Many people got appointments in an unprecedented manner. Ede Dafinone will leverage this advantage to prove himself as a man capable of taking over the mantle to provoke more dividends in Urhobo land.

Going by the background of Chief Ede Dafinone, we know he is the most proper and fit person to step into the almost larger-than-life shoes of the Obarisi of Urhoboland. The exploitative and monstrous political miasma foisted on the people at the advent of the fourth republic is giving way to a new understanding and better approach to issues of the people’s welfare. Power is returning to the people.

A new consciousness is here. The frustrations associated with illegitimate political leadership and the selfish philosophy of the political class who rein the honey drops of political benefits into their own cistern and leave the masses with dregs that could hardly pass for patronages are giving way to fresh dew of economic and political emancipation occasioned by a well-groomed process of inclusive governance and this is reinforcing hope in the masses.

The avant-garde of this new consciousness, the man who defiled the status quo to rise to the giddy heights of unimaginable glory in Nigeria politics to pave way for others to follow is Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC gubernatorial candidate for 2023. He sure needs the complementary role of a senator from the Central district in Chief Ede Dafinone.

There is a new paradigm shift from the old political-brigandry and unconscionable harassment of the peoples’ consciousness’ in faith in the ballot. But the new wave of sanity in our democratic arena has brought hope to men of integrity like Ede Dafinone and such hopes should be reinforced through massive support in the coming polls to inspire more men of goodwill to take over and restore sanity to the system. Delta central should look beyond political parties and vote for the right candidate who can represent Urhobo in the senate. Integrity, pedigree, honesty, commitment and sincerity of purpose should count.

These are what Ede Dafinone is bringing to the table. Urhobo should go for the best and follow Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s preferences on this matter. Dafinone is Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s candidate. He knows the way better than all those running for the senate seat. Ede Dafinone should have it.

Onajite Agbama writes from Oghareki, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

RELATED NEWS