By Emmanuel Okogba

Like their male counterparts, all three of Nigeria’s representatives in the women’s 100m event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Grace Nwokocha, Rosemary Chukwuma and Joy Udo-Gabriel booked a semi-final spot and increases the country’s chances of getting a podium finish.

Their outing was an exact replica of how it played out for the male team. While Nwokocha and Chukwuma finished first in the first and fourth heats respectively, Udo-Gabriel ran a Season Best time of 11.43 to finish third in heat 5.

Nwokocha ran 10.99s and Chukwuma finished in 11.02s to complete the heats in 1st and 3rd positions respectively.

Udo-Gabriel came in to replace Favour Ofili who is reportedly ill and did not recovered in time for the heats.

