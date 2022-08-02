By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s trio of Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe, Raymond Ekevwo and Godson Oghenebrume all qualified for the semi-final of the men’s 100m event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

While Ashe and Ekevwo finished among the top 10 from the heats in times of 10.12s and 10.14s to get automatic qualification spots, Oghenebrume had to wait with his time of 10.36s to get passing as one of the non-automatic qualifiers.

Nigeria’s fastest man, Ashe won his heat, beating the likes of Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and got so comfortable he just about jogged to win it. Ekevwo repeated the feat in heat four where he finished faster than Jamaican, Kemar Bailey-Cole.

Oghenebrume was intially disqualified for a false start but later reinstated which somewhat affected his concentration as he finished third in the sixth heat.

Having all three representatives featuring in the semis increases Nigeria’s chances of finishing with a medal in the blue ribband event.

The semi-final comes up on Wednesday.

