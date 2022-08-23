By Umar Yusuf

Despite the success of the police in Adamawa state in crime reduction and combating, culpable homicide and domestic violence are on the increase, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Akande, has revealed.



The commissioner made the disclosure, yesterday while parading 31 suspects, including shilla boys and others accused of culpable homicide, domestic violence, rape and pushers of hard drugs.

He noted that due to the alertness and proactive measures adopted by police in the state, criminality has substantially reduced, leading to increase in business and commercial activities.



The CP said the police would commence statewide outreach programme from tomorrow to sensitize the populace in order to nip in the bud the rising domestic violence and culpable homicide cases in the state.



According to him, the police, recovered some items from the suspects, which include Toyota starlet, fivelocally made single barrel guns, eight handsets, three matchets, one laptop, Tiger Generator, a dagger, two live cartridges, MP3, torchlight and hard drugs.



Akande, said the command had embarked on a tactical and intelligence driven dusk to down raid of criminal hideouts adding that it is making the environment toxic for hardened criminals.



On the menace of the dreaded “shila” boys, terrorizing the state, he disclosed that the command would do everything possible to know who started “shila” activities and those currently behind them with a view to getting their sponsors.