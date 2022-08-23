Nigeria’s number one celebrity barman, Pascal Chibuike, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has given the sum of five hundred thousand [N500,000] to a young man he met at an event who initiated a selfie video with him.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Nigerians condemned the socialite after a video of him giving a fan a dirty look surfaced online.

Reacting to the viral video, Cubana claimed that the young man abandoned his duty which was to decorate and set up chairs for the event, to play around.

The young man and Cubana Chief Priest were both on a stage while preparing for a show that seemed to be going on.

He turned his phone to record the socialite who seemed disrespected by the gesture and gave him a negative look which attracted much criticism.

Cubana defended his action, stating the reasons for his action that the man was employed to set up his venue, rather than concentrate on the job he was paid for, he tried taking videos of him.

However, during an Instagram live video, Cubana Chief Priest jokingly scolded the boy and promised to bless him with N500,000 (.5m) to boost his love for entertainment.

The Show Promoter also avowed to hook up with the boy in Lagos to spoil him a little.