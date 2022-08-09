.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

A coalition of civil society organisations in Osun State, on Tuesday, threatened to mobilise the people of the state on a mass protest over the deployment of Chief Superintendent Adekunle Omoyele as the Chief Security Officer to governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

The coalition gave the threat in a joint petition to the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission, National Human Rights Commission, Office of the Attorney-General of the federation, and the Ministry of Police Affairs.

The petition was signed by Prof. Wasiu Ademola Oyedokun-Alli, Executive Director, The Osun Masterminds; Ologun Ayodeji, spokesperson, Transparency and Accountability Group, and Olufemi Lawson, Executive Director, Centre for Public Accountability.

It was titled ‘Petition Against Appointment of CSP ADdekunle Omoyele as the Chief Security Officer to the Governor-Elect, Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke and A Call for Urgent Action’.

The CSOs alleged that CSP Omoyele was indicted by the Osun State Judicial Panel that investigated the ENDSARS protest over extra-judicial killings and other human rights infractions against citizens of the state.

Prof. Oyedokun-Alli said: “In the pursuit of the common good, we bring this petition to the Police Management Team and the Media.

“We became aware of the posting of one Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adekunle Omoyele vide a Letter with Ref. No. CH. 5360/FS/FHQ/ABJ/V.29/40 alongside four others, as the Chief Security Officer to the Governor-Elect, Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, by AIG Force Secretary, Hafiz Inuwa, dated 3rd August, 2022.

“While we recognise the constitutional rights of the Police Management Team to make such appointments, we are appalled that no due diligence and thorough background checks were carried out on CSP Omoyele before the posting to such a sensitive position requiring a police officer with enviable track records, stickler to principles of public morality and due observance of citizens’ rights.

“Our fears are deeply rooted in the indictment against the just disbanded tactical squad of the Osun Police command, headed by CSP Adekunle Omoyele and the orgy of violence unleashed on the state in the post-gubernatorial election.

“The tone and tenor of the posting/appointment is devoid of due diligence and in complete variance with the IG’s avowed commitment to rid the police of undesirable elements and is as sardonic and disdainful as it is horrifying and gory.

“We have noted, in recent times, the stern and iconic qualities of the IGP in his reformative agenda and we have pledged our unalloyed support to him.

“We also refer to the indictment of CSP Omoyele by the properly constituted Osun State Judicial Panel on Police Brutality in its final reports submitted to the Osun State Government.

Our Prayers/Demands

“We demand an immediate reversal of the posting of CSP Adekunle Omoyele as the CSO to Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“We call on the IGP to, as matter of urgency, constitute a high powered inquiry into the killings in Ede.

“We call on the Inspector General of police to immediate investigate and call to caution the Commissioner of Police in the State, Olokode, who is believed to be condoning the excesses of CSP Omoyele and others.

“Record has it that the CP, immediately after reporting to Osun, influenced the deployment of Omoyele from Ogun State Command to Osun State Command and immediately appointed him as the head of the just-disbanded tactical team.

“In line with the IGP’s lofty and giant strides in reforming the Police, we invite him to act on the recommendations of the reports of the Osun State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, which indicted CSP Omoyele and others.

“This will serve as deterrence to police officers with dismal and disheartening testaments to their records.

“The Police cannot willfully shut its eyes and ears to the potential and real menace of the activities of its erring personnel.”

