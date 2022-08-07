BENIN CITY – THE Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) has bestowed an Award of Excellence on a Correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper in Edo State, Ozioruva Aliu, and some other political leaders for their contributions to humanity in their various endeavours.

At the ceremony held in Benin City, Chairman of CRPP, Dr. Samson Isibor lamented the poor state of the economy of the country which he said has put “excruciating pain” on the people, lamenting the level of poverty and rate of unemployment among the people which he put at 70 million.

He called on the governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to ban the various service providers’ associations, unions and middlemen which he said is contributing to the high cost of food and services in the state as they dictate “market prices with impunity unchallenged”.

According to him, “The CRPP is very concerned about the plight of the masses in the excruciating pain of the Nigeria Economy. The rate of poverty in the country in which countrymen and women are living below the poverty level is frightening the unemployment market is over 70 million, where are we going in this country, insecurity is becoming a daily occurrence, and killer herdsmen are everywhere in our forests we cannot travel anyhow, anywhere because the fear of the herdsmen,: kidnappers is the beginning of wisdom. Our farmers cannot assess their farm, which is leading to the high cost of food, the insecurity in our state needs to be tackled headlong.”

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its performance at the recently conducted governorship election in Osun state and the response by the people of Edo state during the continuous voters’ registration exercise and urged them to their PVCs and participate in the General Election in 2023.”

On the awards, Isibor said, “This Award is unique in the sense that it is not based on the highest bidder, if you look around the recipients, it caught across many fields of Endeavour.”

Others also honoured at the event were the Edo State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Hon Monday Osaigbovo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo North Senatorial Candidate, Hon Pascal Ugbome, Senator Yisa Braimoh, and business mogul, The Ayobahon of Benin Kingdom, Chief Osamede Adun popularly known as Bob Izua.

