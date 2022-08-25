…no illegal tax collector will thrive in our state

By Ike Uchechukwu

The candidate of the Social Democratic party, SDP, in Cross River state, Com Effiom Okokon has revealed that his decision to run for governorship was to serve the people and bring good governance closer to them.

He also stated that he was not been sponsored, bankrolled by any godfather, adding that every resources have been purely personal while urging journalists to go and verify.

Com. Okokon made the revelation on Thursday during an interactive session with journalists at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre in Calabar.

He noted that the same people who were at the helm of affairs of the state since 1999 have been recycled every four years stressing that SDP was bringing something new , fresh to the people of Cross River.

He explained that the Six point agenda of his administration known as “HEARTS” which include taking care of the health sector , education , agriculture , rural development Tourism as well as security

His words :” We are here as young people to rescue the state , our six point agenda “HEARTS” will take care of the health sector , education , agriculture, rural development, Tourism and Security.

“For instance, calabar should not be the only place to be developed in Cross River , Calabar should not only be remembered or come alive only in December.

“I have been in the private sector ,I have been in the banking sectors for years , I have overseen a foundation on my own for years with people working with me

I have experience both in the civil and private sectors so I would run the state with a business model that works.

“We cannot rescue Cross River state alone,it’s a collective work , we need the support of each and everyone living here and outside , and our policies would be people oriented , we would create policies that will ensure everyone is on board and carried along,” he said .

Speaking further , he said that there was need for the complete overhauling of education curriculum in the state as the world has moved past memorizing study materials.

He maintained that his administration if elected would ensure that a tourism blueprint that will rejuvenate the tourism sector of Cross River was put in place and make sure Calabar was not only remembered in December but all year round.

“We need to overhaul our education curriculum, the world has moved past memorizing notes and educational materials ,our children need proper skills that are useful in the real world , the days of memorizing are over .

“We need institutions that handles vocational skills too, to take care of those who may need formal education or not interested in it.

“Cross River has a lot of natural beauty, we will have a calendar of tourism that will run from January till December , we will ensure the real promotion and proper blueprint to rejig tourism sector in the state comes alive.

“When we talk about the state ,people only know about Calabar and even the capital city is gradually been forgotten, so we would bring new ideas that will attract tourists and also make them repeat visits , because we would give then wonderful experience.

He further assured investors and Cross Riverians that the tax regime would also be reviewed downward and an enabling environment would also be provided to harness the limitless possibilities that the state possesses.

“Government must not use tax as the only measure to increase revenue because when you do the people have little or no spending power , and when people stop spending the economy will die .

“We will look at our tax regime , and model it based on our resources , peculiarities , we need “new” money to come into the state ,we need new invest , only an enabling environment can guarantee this.

“We must stop every form of illegal tax collection by tout, unauthorized persons and other revenue entering the wrong pocket will be stopped by all means necessary,” he said.

