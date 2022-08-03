Only 322,351 were newly registered in C’River CVR — REC

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

No fewer than 187 candidates from 12 political parties are contesting to take over the 25 available seats in the Cross River State House of Assembly for the 2023 General elections.

This was made known on Wednesday by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the State , Dr Cyril Omorogbe at a press briefing in Calabar.

He also disclosed that 11 political parties have fielded 69 and 28 candidates for the eight House of Representatives seats and three senatorial seats respectively.

Read Also:

2023: Tinubu ‘ll win big in Cross River – APC women leader

APC, Ayade will sweep Cross River in 2023 – Omagu

A Look At 2023 Elections: Young Voters in Lagos, Cross River States are pessimistic

Speaking further , he explained that 11 political parties would jostle for the governorship position adding that Cross River had a total of 322,351 new registrants in the just concluded voters registration exercise.

How words :” The total completed registration recorded in the State at the close of Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) is 322,351 as well as 58,305 voter transfers and 20,822 PVC replacements.

“A total of 73 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Voter Enrolment Device (VED) were deployed to the 19 Registration centres in Cross River State (i.e. the 18 LGA offices and the State office) during the exercise,” Omorogbe said.

On Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) collection, Omorogbe who disclosed that collection will continue in all the Local Government Area (LGA) offices of the State, said a total of 69,016 PVCs remained uncollected from 2011 to date.

He lamented that the collection rate of the PVCs was low considering the fact that it is just six months to the general elections.

He said : “PVCs collection will continue in all the LGA offices. PVCs collection by owners was one of the services carried out by our staff alongside the CVR.

“A total of 27,158 new PVCs were received by the State Commission in April 2022 for distribution to their owners but at the close of registration, only 3,897 were so far collected by voters, leaving an outstanding balance of 23,261

“This set of PVCs is for people that registered from June to December 2021.From the old PVCs that are left over from 2011 to 2018, we have on record 57,310 PVCs but only 11,555 have been collected by their owners during this period under review with an outstanding number of 45,755 which is still not collected.”

While appealing for support from the political parties and their candidates ahead of elections, he called on the people to ensure they collect their PVCs.

“I pledge that we will continue to work hard to deliver free, fair and credible elections come 2023,” he stated.

Recall that the INEC had fixed February 25, 2023 for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and March 11 2023 for Governorship and Assembly elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS