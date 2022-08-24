By Ike Uchechukwu

No fewer than 1,700 civil servants in Cross River State, yesterday, took to the streets to protest non-payment of five years’ salaries purportedly owed them by the state government.



The protesters, who gathered at the state’s secretariat as early as 7.30 a.m., blocked the entrance to the secretariat, demanding that their five years salaries be paid.



The workers, who carried placards with inscriptions, chanted solidarity songs and appealed to the state governor to pay their salaries.



Some of the inscriptions reads: “Where is the food on the table you promised? Hunger is everywhere, we are humans and not animals”, “Gov. Ayade, pay us salaries. We were duly employed. Five years is not five days,” among others.



Spokesperson of the protesting workers, Mr. Raphael Antigha, said since they were employed between 2017 and 2018, they have not received any salary.



He said: “We have made many emissaries to the government to get them to pay us and each time, it is the same promises. The government has made us to undergo two screenings and verifications to resolve the issue and yet, the issue remains the same.



“We were duly employed and have all been issued establishment number and even appointment letters and properly documented. We are just about 1,700 in number and the highest salary amongst us is N47,000.



“Each time the government complain of no money and yet, he gives out hundreds of political appointments each week. Where is he getting the money to pay them?”

Govt not owing salary—HoS

Contacted, Head of Service, HoS, Mr. Ogbang Akwaji, debunked the claim, stressing that the state was not owing any worker salary.



Akwaji said : “Cross River State government is one state that has placed great premium on the welfare of its workforce, despite challenging revenue inflows.



“At the moment, July 2022 salaries have been paid to workers by the Cross River State government. There are no workers in the state who are being owed five years’ salaries,” he said.

