By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has reopened the popular Millennium Park, 19 months after it was closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the territory.

The FCT Administration had in December 2021 shut down the park in order to contain the epidemic.

Bello who led officials to the Park on Monday evening lamented that almost 95 per cent of parks in Abuja have totally derailed from the FCTA Park Policy.

He appealed to the media and the public to support the FCTA’s efforts towards rediscovering Abuja from what it was meant to be by the founding fathers.

“Today signifies a very important milestone for the city. A day when officially our own Millennium Park in Abuja will be open after over two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us in the city this occasion today is more than just the reopening of the park but appreciating God Almighty for having taken us safely through all this difficult times.

“More importantly, it is a day when we are going to say thank you to Salini Nigeria L.td., for being a very reliable partner and corporate citizen in Abuja, who have singlehandedly constructed this park over 22 years ago.

“And more importantly, continue to maintain it to this international standard that you all see today without charging a kobo. What we have seen today is what truly a park us supposed to be in Abuja.

“Very unfortunately, almost 95 per cent of the parks in Abuja have totally derailed from our park policy. What you see here is what we call the FCT Park Policy in action.

“They have an opening time, they have a closing time, they have perimeter fence, lights, security and toilets,” he said.

Earlier, Managing Director of Salini Nigeria Ltd Dr Piero Capitano, thanked the Administration for all the support to the company.

