By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has set aside the ratification of the suspension by the National Executive Council, NEC of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, of the General Secretary of the association, Ms Joyce Oduah.

Oduah had through her lawyer, Ayotunde Ogunleye, challenged her suspension, asking the court for an interim order to void her temporary suspension by a nine member executive officers of the association on August 19, 2022.

The court, rather directed that she should put the other parties on notice and adjourned till yesterday, for hearing in the matter.

While the matter was pending, the matter was tabled before NEC on August 20, 2022, and after a series of heated arguments, NEC ratified the suspension.

At the resumed hearing in the matter, yesterday, Justice R. Mohammed set aside the NEC ratification and reinstated Oduah to office.

The court held that the action of the national officers of the NBA constituted an affront on the rule of law and, therefore, voided their action.

The court, meanwhile, adjourned till August 30, 2022, and directed that the defendants should be served the court papers through substituted service.

Recall that the weeklong Annual General Conference, AGC, of the NBA is currently going on in Lagos.

