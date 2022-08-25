By Biodun Busari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Lagos Zonal Command has given the convicted fake Army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun’s multi-million naira seized properties to his defrauded victim, Bamidele Safiriyu Olusegun.

According to EFCC, on Thursday, the assets Abiodun forfeited to Olusegun included a landed property, one Range Rover SUV, a black BMW car, a black Toyota Land cruiser car and a white Toyota Hilux.

The nation’s anti-graft agency had charged Abiodun to court for defrauding Olusegun a sum of N266,500,000 and he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on July 8, 2022, and his belongings were seized.

EFCC said the convict’s properties were handed over to his victim on Tuesday while urging the general public not to relent in providing information to assist in fighting corruption.

The commission revealed this via its verified Twitter in a statement titled ‘EFCC hands over forfeited properties of convicted fake Army General to victim in Lagos.

It reads: “The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has handed over a property located at 1A, Joke Ayo Street, Riverside Estate, Alagbado, Lagos as well as a Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, a black BMW car, a black Toyota Land cruiser car and a white Toyota Hilux recovered from a convicted fake Army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, to one Bamidele Safiriyu Olusegun.

“Abiodun had posed as an Army General to defraud Olusegun of the sum of N266,500,000 (Two Hundred and Sixty-Six Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira).

“Upon his conviction on July 8, 2022, the trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, had sentenced Abiodun to seven years imprisonment and also ordered him to forfeit all the proceeds of the crime.

“The Lagos Zonal Commander, Ahmed Ghali, while handing over the vehicle on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the EFCC’s Lagos Command, described the development as a milestone in the fight against corruption and appealed to the people to always provide information to the EFCC to assist it in fighting corruption.”

The anti-corruption agency quoted Ghali as saying, “Finally, justice has been served. Whoever commits a crime will not get away with it. Sooner or later, the arm of the law will always catch up with you. We take pleasure in seeing fraudulent people brought to justice.

“We want to thank you for reporting the matter and we hope the society will learn a lesson from this and join us in the fight against corruption. Though the restitution is not 100 per cent, the little that has been done is equally important.”

EFCC also said, “in his response, Olusegun commended the Commission for its doggedness in pursuing the case and seeing that justice was served. He also applauded the operatives of the Commission for what he described as “a job well done.”

