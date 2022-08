Team Nigeria increased its medal haul at the on-going Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with two podium finishes in the women’s Discus event.

Phenomenal Onyekwere Chioma grabbed the Gold medal after series of outstanding throws while another bright light, Obiageri Amaechi finished on the podium with a Bronze medal in the same event.

Onyekwere threw a Season Best of 61.70m while Amaechi clinched bronze with 56.99m

