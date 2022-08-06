By Emmanuel Okogba

Favour Ofili ran a time of 22.51 to win silver in the women’s 200m event at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

The 19 year old placed second behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah (22.02s Games record), the Tokyo Olympics double sprint champion.

Namibia’s Tokyo Olympics 200m silver medalist, Christine Mboma finished third in 22.80 seconds.

Ofili’s silver medal win is the second of such medal Nigeria has won in the event after Mary Onyali who ran 22.35 seconds to place second behind Australia’s Cathy Freeman in 1994.

Nigeria’s record in the event now reads one gold after Blessing Okagbare’s 22.25 seconds blistering run eight years ago in Glasgow, Scotland and two silver medals.

Interestingly the three Nigerians that have qualified to run in the final of the half lap event have ended on the podium.

