By Dapo Akinrefon & Shina Abubakar

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, disclosed what transpired during the meeting between former president Olusegun Obasanjo and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Gbajabiamila stated that the former President, at the meeting, assured Tinubu of victory in 2023.

Though details of the closed-door meeting were not known, as the former Lagos State governor refused to speak with newsmen, it was gathered that the meeting was not unconnected to Tinubu’s presidential bid and the need to get Obasanjo’s endorsement.

But Gbajabiamila, who spoke during the APC Surulere Local Government Area meeting in Surulere, Lagos, said from what he heard there, Tinubu’s presidency was almost a reality.

The Speaker was present at the closed-door meeting between the two leaders in Abeokuta.

He said: “When we were going to Obasanjo’s house, we were eight, including Asiwaju Tinubu and me; we didn’t want many people to know about the meeting. So, we were to meet Obasanjo and five others from his side.

“But when we eventually got there, we met something pleasantly shocking: a mammoth crowd of our supporters were already at the former president’s house waiting for us.

“So, Obasanjo told Asiwaju Tinubu to pick three people from his side and that he would pick three from his side to meet behind closed doors.

“So, I, Chief Osoba and Chief Akande and Asiwaju went from our side. My people, what I heard there, what Obasanjo said, the victory of Asiwaju is assured.”

Shettima, a worthy VP candidate’s choice, says BATOC23

Meanwhile, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Our Choice 2023, BATOC23, yesterday, disclosed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima’s antecedent makes him a worthy choice for the party.

In a statement by the group’s Director of Media and Publicity and the Director General, Mr Abimbola Tooki and Dr Isiaka Owoade respectively, the group said: “As a former governor, he was able to make his mark despite the challenges of insecurity. A crisis is the truest test of a man’s ability and Shettima proved his mettle.

“Serving his people in the Senate, he, Shettima, didn’t disappoint the electorate because he was able to fulfil his key campaign promises. One of the great things for which Senator Shettima would be remembered is the fact that he handed over the State to a competent and a worthy successor in the person of Prof. Babagana Zulum.”

