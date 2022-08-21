.

•Advises Atiku on winning 2023 poll

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has again ordered arrest of another House of Representatives member and Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful as his fury against opposition to his 2023 political interests gather steam.

The governor, during yesterday’s flag-off of a state project to construct internal roads in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area, ordered police arrest of the owner of a fuel retail outlet in Ojoto Street, Diobu, Port Harcourt, referring to the Mega Tools Filling Station belonging Hon Chinyere Igwe, member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II.

Security operatives under Rivers Police Command, apparently acting on Wike’s orders, had, the day before, invaded, sealed and occupied the fuel station, citing alleged trading on illegally refined petroleum products, an allegation the lawmaker denied, accusing the governor of political victimisation.

The invading police troops of the Operation Sting tactical unit had, along with ceiling Mega Tools Filling Station, also occupied Priscy’s Lounge, Elekahia, a relaxation spot belonging to Jones Ogbonda, former Rivers Assembly member, same was they took over Preray Hotel, Eagle Island, owned by Ikechi Chinda, former PDP Chairman, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, arresting some staff and guests in the process.

Like the fate of the serving Reps Igwe, member Representing Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency, Farah Gagogo, another Wike opponent had, in April at the PDP South-South Regional office screening of the region’s 2023 governorship aspirants in Port Harcourt, been arrested, charged to court and detained in prison for weeks, losing his bid to contest for Rivers PDP 2023 guber ticket.

Citing illegal petroleum deals for the move to arrest Igwe, Wike said, “If I hear of any filling station involved in oil bunkering, I will close that filling station. Therefore, I have directed security agencies to identify who has that filling station in Diobu, arrest that person and we are going to prosecute the person. It doesn’t matter how highly placed that person is.

“Some of you should be used to teach a lesson. We cannot allow oil bunkering. We will reduce it to the barest minimum. So, I have ordered the security agencies to identify who owns that filling station that was sealed up two days ago and arrest the owner. Let him tell us why he is involved in oil bunkering.”

Clampdown on political foes

On resolve to clamp down on any group of individuals aiming to destabilise the State, Wike reiterated, “If I hear anybody holding meeting, whether in the restaurant, whether in the hotel and I find out that cultists are there, we will invade that place. I will not give anybody breathing space to organise yourselves to attack.

“If anybody fights our system, we will fight the person back. The moment you claim to be working with us and tomorrow, you shift to our enemy, we will take every might we have, we will even leave our enemies and finish you first.”

Atiku

He urged the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to close ranks with his supporters in order to guarantee the electoral victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“I want to call of our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to close ranks with all members, particularly members of your (Wike) group of which I’m proudly one . Doing this will guarantee victory in 2023 general elections,”the gov stated.

“These men and women, as I have said, worked hard to build this party and they cannot just wished away overnight. We need to come together, settle our differences by recognising that you need each and every one of us for you to win the general election.”

Former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah Jang, who performed the project flag-off, noted, “At this point, in our nationhood, Nigeria is down with inflation that rates over 18% . Foreign reserves are dwindling by the day, and external debts are at high time.

I did no wrong, Wike attacking me, others sheer political victimisation – Hon Igwe

Dismissing the allegation that his fuel station indulged in illegal deals, the arrest target, Igwe said, “It’s political victimisation. He (Wike) is victimising us because we’re are allies of Chief Austin Opara, former Reps Deputy Speaker, from having a meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential aspirant.

“That is the beginning and end of it. When the security operatives came (to the Mega Tools Fuel Retail Outlet), there were two of our security men on ground and they went round with the police who invaded the fuel station.

“They didn’t find one jerry can of product, not even a cup full. Every product is underground. So we were not engaged in bunkering. But they invaded and locked the station with their own locks they came with.”

