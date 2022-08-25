By Victory Ovie

Members of the Senior Civil Servants Association of Nigeria, ASCSN, in the 19 Northern states of the Federation have condemned Monday’s invasion of the National Secretariat of the Association in Lagos, by suspected hoodlums led by an expelled member and former president of the association, alongside some ex-staff.

In a statement in Kaduna by Chairman of Northern Forum of ASCSN, Shehu Mohammed, and the Secretary, Anthonia Pamson, they lamented that instead of exhausting the court processes, the former president elected to resort to thuggery and extra-judicial means to return to power.

The statement said: “ASCSN is made up of the cream of educated, knowledgeable, and civilized members in the public services of the federal and 36 states that cherish due process and decorum in managing the affairs of the union.

“If the ex-president believes in deploying violence as a strategy to lead the association, who are those senior civil servants that will embrace his gangsterism and brigandage as tools for trade union practices in this 21st century.

“The former president was made to step aside in March last year by the National Executive Council, NEC, of the association after he was arrested in Abuja by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, for alleged trafficking in persons and exploitation of vulnerable persons.

“While the leadership of the association was exploring informal channels to see how he could be given soft-landing by the authorities, he invaded the National Secretariat annex of the association in Abuja and indulged in all manner of constitutional breaches forcing the association to expel him from the union in August last year. “The former president and his cohorts would be held solely responsible if any staff of ASCSN at the National Secretariat in Lagos and Abuja is harmed in any way. .

RELATED NEWS