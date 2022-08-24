Launch report on role of private creditors

Demand urgent attention by FG, states to salvage situation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians find themselves in a quagmire amidst devastating insecurity, high prices of food, and rising poverty, the Civil Society and Legislative Advocacy Center, CISLAC, and Christian Aid Nigeria, Wednesday, expressed worry over Nigeria’s debt crisis.

The Programme Manager, Tax Justice and Environmental Conservation, CISLAC, Chinedu Bassey, at the ‘Validation of a Research on the Role of Private Creditors in Nigeria Debt Crisis’ while speaking on ‘Challenging Private Creditors for People’s Recovery’ project and research said the economy is fast moving to what he described as coming to a standstill.

He pointed out various issues that have brought the economy to its knees including insecurity, the over six months strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, collapsed educational system, states owing workers over 30 month salary.

He said: “What prompted the report is that we are in a critical period where everything is almost coming to a standstill in our economy.

“We are in critical situation, which needs an urgent attention else our economy may go down the bad way, which we don’t want for our country.”

On how to engage government on the report he said relevant government institutions will be engaged with the issues raised in the report on-one on one basis.

“Just to remind them in case if they forgot what their responsibilities and duties are, and how they can act responsibly to make sure that we go back to basis, to the drawing board to set the record right and do the right things. So that we can move forward”, he said.

However, he (Bassey) warned due to the ailing and collapsing economy anything can trigger social unrest if the Buhari-led administration fails to do the needful in salvaging the economy.

“Anything is quite imminent as it stands now. We have not even totally disassociated this with the whole issue of insecurity everywhere. People are taking to crime just because they don’t even have the jobs, although it is not an excuse.

“University students are out of school for over six months, and so many other sectors that are not even working. So it is definitely like I said earlier that anything is imminent.

“I will not be surprised if you see an unrest, any other form of breakdown of law and order within the society occasioned by the situation of the economy right now.”

Meanwhile, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to start a process of setting the record straight and doing the right thing.

“We believe that if he starts anything right now, especially mandating the responsible institutions to do the right thing, we believe that the incoming government are going to take leave of that”, he added.

The Head of Programmes, Christian Aid Nigeria, Victor Arokoyo, said “government should consider Nigerians and the unborn generation and borrow responsibly.”

Meanwhile, the consultant who presented the report, Botti Isaac, pointed that there is now the need to develop a framework or model that would enable the government manage public debt properly.

“The model should be able to generate revenue and also opportunities to invest significantly on aspects of the economy that can promote both human and social development.

“Secondly, we need to strengthen our revenue generation framework and we need to look at how we can raise more money, particularly, through tax and other means, and stop the overdependence on revenue from crude oil because the moment there is impact on the price on crude oil it affects our revenue generation.

“We need transparency in generation and utilisation of revenue. It took conscientious effort to discover the over 200 private creditors Nigeria is owing but within the Nigerian system you can find it anywhere, and when Nigerians know the private creditors Nigeria is borrowing money from they will want to know what we are borrowing for and how is going to be spent and where it is being borrowed from, and they have kept this secret.

On the interest rate Nigeria pays to private creditors, he revealed that it is up to three times higher than when they had borrowed from the concessional loan providers who give interest rate up to nine per cent compared to concessional loan givers who give at three per cent.

“For us this is an issue because government is using what would have been used for social development to repay loan interests. We must begin to work within the limit of our revenue”, he said.

