The Delta State Governor’s Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said that Christians will vote more for Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar than that of Labour Party Peter Obi.

According to Ossai, the combination of Atiku and the Governor of Delta State Sen Ifeanyi Okowa are more favorable to Christians than Peter Obi.

“I recently did a research and found out that the Christian communities will vote more for the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar than that of Labour Party Peter Obi.

“For the sake of Governor Okowa’s love and contributions over the years to Christians, Atiku will get more votes from the Christian Communities.

“Atiku and Okowa are more accessible to Christians than Peter Obi .”

“Atiku and Okowa are detribalized and organized with a high level of consistency.

“God has chosen to use Atiku and Okowa to take Nigerians to the promised land,” he said.

RELATED NEWS