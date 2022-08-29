.

Driven by the desire to address the high rate of moral decadence in society, Christ in Kids Network over the weekend launched a daily Bible devotional for children.

Brand manager, Ndali Modebe in a statement said the daily nuggets written and published by renowned coach, educator and founder Christ In Kidz Network and Shining Stars Recitation Bible Club, Kanyinsola-Henry Adedeji will bring solutions to moral decay among children and raise reputable adults for the future.

She stated that “the Mission of Christ in Kidz Network is simply to catch them young by reaching out to millions of children around the globe, inculcating them into Shining Star Online Bible Club and nurturing them with the undiluted word of God.”

The sole aim according to Miss Mobebe “is to raise an army of young David’s, Deborah’s, Esther’s, Daniel’s and the three Hebrew boys in our time and generation.”

“The Bible says in 3 John 1: 4, ‘I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.’ By Enrolling in Shining Star Online Bible Club, a monthly programme, the word of God will bare root and blossom in the hearts of children,” she added.

According to the statement, volume 1 of the Bible Nuggets will enable the children to memorize and pray with scriptures aptly and love the Lord God with all their heart, soul and might.

The author, Mrs Kanyinsola Henry-Adedeji, a seasoned educationist is a graduate of the University of Education Winneba Ghana, who is passionate about total child development and a lover of God.

A Certified Marriage Counselor by the Institute of Marriage and Family Affairs (TIMFA), USA, she is the founder of Christ in Kidz Network and Shining Star Online Bible Club.

RELATED NEWS