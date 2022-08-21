By Olayinka Latona

THE first edition of gospel music event, Sound of Praise, is set to take place come Friday, August 26th, 2022 at Waterparks 31/37 Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The worship concert powered Apostolic Billionaires Club & Zion World Ministry, will showcase powerful gospel ministers like, Chioma Jesus, Joe Praise, Endy Paul, Blessings Ng, and Sound of Praise mass choir Akpororo, Acapella and others.

In a press release signed by AllBaze.com and made available to Vanguard Newspaper, the convener, Pastor Chinedu Ezenwa popularly known as Chibaba enjoined the public to join the Unusual Praise team and the anointed ministers for an unusual and spiritually uplifting time in God’s presence, as they proclaim God’s glory through praise and worship in order to touch lives and win souls for the kingdom.

Ezenwa promised that the event would be bigger, better and more spiritually fulfilling.

In his words: “Sound of Praise” is one of a kind and you don’t want to miss this life-changing experience for anything. There would be free bags of rice for the first 100 persons to get to the venue with 10 brand new smartphones and Laptops to be won.”

According to the convener, the program will have a positive impact on the nation because it’s a gospel music program that will help to positively create a platform for our youths to exhibit their talents in music, dance and drama

Also he revealed that the programme is birth out of a desire to offer a platform for Nigeria teeming youths to exhibit their God given talents through music, dance and drama

