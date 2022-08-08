Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on Monday condoled Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel over explosions at a fuel storage facility in Cuba.

Xi also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said he was shocked to learn about the fuel farm explosions in Matanzas province in Cuba, which caused serious casualties and property losses.

Xi noted that on behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, he expressed deep condolences for those killed in the explosions and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.

He added that China is ready to provide assistance to Cuba.

RELATED NEWS