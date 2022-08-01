By Dayo Johnson

CRISIS, weekend, erupted in Irele council area of Ondo State over the purported installation of one Ademola Olowoyiri as the monarch of the community, Ode-Irele, despite a pending court injunction.

The Aribo family, from the Orumbemekun Ruling House of Ode-Irele, weekend, described the exercise as illegal and an invitation to anarchy, noting that the installation was not approved by the state government.

In a petition to the state police commissioner, the Orumbemekun family, through its Counsel, Adefemi Adeuti & Co., and signed by Ademola Adeuti, alleged that Olowoyiri, in connivance with some people from the town, entered into the shrine and installed him as the Olofun of lrele, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in the middle of the night.

The petition reads: “We are solicitors to Prince Elijah Oloruntola Lebi of 10, Aribo Quarters, Ode-Irele, Ondo State. Hereinafter refers to as our ’client on whose instruction and on behalf of the entire members of Aribo Family or Orumbemekun Ruling House of Ode-Irele, we write:

“It is our brief that one Mr. Ademola Olowoyiri, in connivance with some people, forcefully entered Malokun Shrine, Ode-Irele and illegally installed himself as Olofun of Irele, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 3am.

“This singular act has created panic around the entire community as the people are now scampering for safety, as a result of the mayhem and pandemonium created.

“The issue of kingship in Irele is before the Court of Appeal, Akure division, and both Irele local government and Ondo State government did not give approval to this illegal and unlawful installation.”

